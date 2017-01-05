SYRIA: Water is the latest battleground in Syria

Some four million people in Damascus have suffered from acute water shortages for more than a week after springs outside the Syrian capital were targeted, the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on December 29. Water from the Wadi Barada and Ain al-Fija springs, serves 70 percent of the population in and around Damascus.
In recent days, the Syrian government initiated a program of rationing and distribution to address the scarcity of water, as seen in footage released by SANA on December 30. But OCHA says the efforts aren't enough to meet the massive need.
"[People] are having to purchase water from private vendors, where prices and water quality are unregulated," OCHA said in a statement. "The UN is concerned about the lack of water which could lead to waterborne diseases, particularly among children, as well as the financial strain this is having on families."
From NYT:
Historically, most of the water for the capital, which is controlled by the government of President Bashar al-Assad, has come from the Barada Valley north of the city, which is controlled by rebels who want to oust Mr. Assad.
The crisis began on Dec. 22, when the water stopped flowing. Each side has accused the other of damaging infrastructure near the spring, halting the flow.
Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the United Nations humanitarian office in Geneva, said by email Tuesday that the “deliberate targeting of the water infrastructure” had caused the shut-off.
“But we are not in a position to say by whom,” he said. “The area has been the scene of much fighting, so we have not been able to access it.”
The Syrian government has sought to ease the crisis by trucking water from wells around the city, and the United Nations has rehabilitated 120 wells to cover about one-third of the city’s daily needs, Mr. Laerke, the spokesman, said.
