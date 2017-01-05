ISRAEL: Bibi's Revenge at U.N. Risks Israel's Bid for Security Council Seat

For the past year, Israel has engaged in an intensive, if quixotic, campaign to secure one of two Security Council seats reserved for Western governments for 2019-20 — a goal that will require it to beat out either Germany or Belgium.

Israeli officials remain committed to pursuing their campaign and are planning to host their third visit to Israel by U.N. ambassadors later this year.

Israel’s hope for a place at the Security Council’s iconic horseshoe table is the latest stage of its ongoing diplomatic outreach campaign focused on bolstering relations with governments around the world, including African states that have traditionally opposed Israel at the U.N. and its former Arab enemies in the Middle East.

Earlier this year, Netanyahu traveled to four African countries — Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda — to shore up relations. In September, Netanyahu met with more than a dozen African leaders and envoys along the sidelines of the General Assembly. Afterward, Israel invited Rwandan President Paul Kagame and other African leaders to a conference at U.N. headquarters on technology and innovation in Africa. Netanyahu is planning to travel to West Africa this year.

In a September speech to the General Assembly, Netanyahu said Israel has diplomatic relations with over 160 countries, nearly double the number as when he served as U.N. ambassador 30 years ago. Netanyahu attributed this to the fact that most governments — in contrast with their U.N. delegations — recognize Israel can be a valuable partner, with a world-class intelligence agency and expertise in everything from cybersecurity to agricultural innovations that can benefit their own people. Israel also has forged important, though highly discreet and unofficial, relations with wealthy Persian Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, which share its fears of a rising Iran.

They still believe they can win enough support — particularly in an election where delegates can cast their votes anonymously. In June, for the first time ever, Israel was elected to chair one of the General Assembly’s primary subsidiary bodies, overcoming stiff opposition from Arab and Muslim-majority countries. Israel secured 109 of the 175 votes cast to the Sixth Committee, which oversees legal matters for the General Assembly. Two years earlier, in 2014, Israel was elected vice chair of a separate U.N. General Assembly subsidiary body dealing with decolonization.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, issued a public appeal last month to Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to back Israel’s bid. “If you want a real change in the world,” Netanyahu said, “imagine a state of Israel in the Security Council of the United Nations.”