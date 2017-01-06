SYRIA: Hezbollah bars Russian officers from Damascus suburb

Hezbollah militiamen on Wednesday blocked a Russian military delegation from entering the besieged Wadi Bardi area in the countryside of Damascus, according to local sources.

The sources, preferring anonymity for security reasons, said residents of the area had invited the delegation -- consisting of four Russian military officers -- to oversee implementation of a ceasefire agreement that went into effect last week.

The delegation, however, was stopped from entering the area by Hezbollah militiamen before being forced to return to Damascus, the sources alleged.