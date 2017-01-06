UK: "We're hijacking this submarine. Take us to Cuba."

The three protesters then made their way to the Green Area where Polaris submarines were berthed. They used bins chained to a gate to climb into the area, then heard shouting – which they later realised was armed Royal Marine guards raising the alarm after sighting them. “We could see the fin of a submarine there” said Jones. “It looked far bigger than it should have and there was a banner with the submarine's name – HMS Repulse – on the gangway leading up to the deck”.

Jones and his colleagues tiptoed up to a sentry box where the submarine's guards were smoking a cigarette together, and then ran onto the gangplank and onto the submarine's casement before they were spotted. “We could hear the sailors shouting 'Stop – you can't go up there', but we slid through a hatch and down a ladder into the submarine”, said Jones. “We found ourselves in a narrow corridor and pelted towards the control room, where I expected to be decked by a big hairy sailor.”

Instead he found a rating with his feet up on a console with a cigarette in his mouth and a can of beer in his hand reading a book. The startled sailor rolled of his chair, slipped everything into a bin, and came to attention in a single smooth motion - “he obviously thought I was the officer of the watch doing the rounds”.

“I said 'We're from the Peace Camp and we're hijacking this submarine. Take us to Cuba', and then they completely freaked. One of them called for help, saying 'Stevie, are you busy? Can you come here? I think we've got a problem.” A half-clad officer arrived, obviously having been roused from sleep, “and he was so startled and angry that his eyes were literally bulging out of his face.”