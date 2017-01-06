01/06 - Fri. - Unfinished US-Mexico border wall is a costly logistical nightmare in Texas

Article from Jan. 2016

Unlike famous barriers such as the Berlin Wall or the Great Wall of China, the US version is not much of a wall. What stands in Texas is a fragmented series of fencing, composed of enormous steel bars embedded in concrete close together. The rust-colored thick bars that must reach a height of 18ft loom over the landscape, forming teeth-like slats that split farmland, slice through backyards, and sever parks and nature preserves.

There are miles of gaps between segments and openings in the fence itself. As a result of the Secure Fence Act passed in 2006, the government built some 650 miles of wall along the 1,954-mile US-Mexico boundary. While 1,254 miles of that border is in Texas, the state has only some 100 miles of wall.

Republican presidential candidates insist they will finish it. But completing the Texas part of the wall would be a daunting task, thanks to the border’s sheer length, the fact that it sits in the center of the snaking Rio Grande, and because treaties with Mexico prevent either country from constructing within the river’s flood plains. And unlike in other south-western states, most border land in Texas is privately owned.