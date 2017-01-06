01/06 - Fri. - Fence Technology Along the Southern U.S. Border: Map

Article is from 2010,but still has excellent photos and google maps showing what each type of fencing looks like and where it is deployed.

The Secure Fence Act (2006) instructed the Department of Homeland Security to protect 700 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border. A patchwork of physical barriers and virtual fences were meant to guard some of the areas, but the work was suspended after testing several pilot projects. Here are some of the ways the U.S. attempts to regulate its southern frontier.

FIRST FENCE

It was started in 1990—a 14-mile-long, 10-foot-high barrier of welded steel that extended east from the Pacific shoreline south of San Diego.

LANDING MAT

Named for portable touchdown pads used by helicopters operating in Vietnam, landing mats form panels 12 feet long, 20 inches wide and 1/4 inch thick that are welded to steel pipes buried 8 feet deep. A mile of fencing requires 3080 panels.

THE LONG WALL

The 123-mile-long vehicle fencing along the southern boundary of Arizona's Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument forms one of the longest continuous physical barriers on the U.S. border.

ANTI-RAM FENCING

It extends 15 feet aboveground and 6 feet deep to deter tunnelers. Expensive but difficult to defeat, this type of fencing can stop a 10,000-pound vehicle traveling at 40 mph.

NORMANDY FENCING

Named for the X-shaped barricades on Normandy beaches during D-Day, this fence type is designed to impede only vehicles

BOLLARD FENCING

Typically 6 feet high and embedded 5 feet deep in a concrete base, this is built at small enough intervals so that it's impassable to vehicles but not to wildlife—or humans on foot.

VEHICLE FENCING

Half of the 650 miles of barriers along the border are designed to stop vehicles only. The rest, like the fencing in Presidio, Texas, is to halt foot traffic.

STEEL/WIRE MESH

Installed in varying heights and designs, these fences are relatively economical to build but easily compromised by cutting and tunneling.

PICKET FENCING

It's designed primarily to soften the symbolic and visual impact of a barrier on both sides of the border. The Secure Fence Act calls for 130 miles of this 18-foot-high metal pedestrian fencing to be built in Texas, mostly near urban areas and international bridges.

SEGMENTED PROTECTION