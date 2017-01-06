Newsvine

01/06 - Fri. - This Is What the U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Actually Looks Like

Donald Trump has famously and repeatedly promised to seal the border with a wall if he's elected. He and others have promised to send people who illegally crossed the border—a number that appears to have leveled off—back to Mexico. For these people, the border wall isn't an abstraction. Many parts of the border are already covered in fences. In other spots, the wall is not made of bricks, but out of scanners, drones, and guards.

Photographer James Whitlow Delano has visited the border several times in the past decades as these walls have gone up. These are his photos and stories.

