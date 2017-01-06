01/06 - Fri. - The US already has a border wall and it's basically useless

(interesting video showing how fast 2 drug smugglers climb over the wall with no equipment)

There’s ample evidence to suggest the wall would do nothing to stop drug smuggling, one of (Trump's) stated goals.

The Rio Grande Valley is one of the busiest smuggling hubs on the Mexican border. Altogether last year, the Border Patrol seized more than 1.5 million pounds of weed, 11,220 pounds of cocaine, 8,282 ounces of heroin, and 6,443 pounds of meth. Still, those totals are likely just a fraction of the illicit drugs entering the U.S.

Even combined with cameras, drones, sensors, and other surveillance technology, the wall isn’t working.

But even the most imposing wall would do nothing to stop the vast majority of drugs from entering the U.S. According to the DEA’s 2015 National Drug Threat Assessment, Mexican cartels send “the bulk” of their drug shipments over the border through legitimate points of entry, hidden in vehicles or disguised as commercial freight. Tens of thousands of trucks and $1 billion in trade come across the U.S.-Mexico border daily, and there’s no way to thoroughly inspect every vehicle.

Congress has authorized $1.5 billion in recent years to upgrade security at border checkpoints, but Lou Barletta, the Republican chairman of the House Subcommittee on Border and Maritime Security, said at a hearing last year that the border crossings “have not kept up with the new technologies, threats, and traffic.” If stopping smuggling is among the priorities, the billions that could go toward building a wall would be better spent on more manpower at the busiest points of entry from the U.S. to Mexico.