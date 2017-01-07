01/07 - Sat. - Report Casts Light on TV Channel's Role in Russia's Propaganda Efforts

A declassified U.S. Intelligence assessment of Russia's alleged attempts to influence the American presidential election focuses heavily on RT,a Kremlin-financed international news channel that the report says played a key role in Moscow's efforts.

But it also shined a light on what it characterized as Russia's bigger propaganda efforts,especially RT,formerly known as Russia Today. Seven pages of the 25-page report detail the growth of the media outlet,it's alleged ties to the Kremlin and how it has been a platform for criticizing the U.S. and the West.

The report said the network sought to damage Hillary Clinton's candidacy,consistently airing negative reports on her leaked emails,accusing her of corruption and alleging she had ties to Islamic extremism,among other things. At the same time,RT was positive about President-elect Donald Trump and cast him as the "target of unfair coverage from traditional U.S. media outlets."

RT's editor-in-chief,Margarita Simonyan,has close ties to top Russian officials,the report said. The Kremlin staffs the network and closely supervises it's coverage,"recruiting people who can convey Russian strategic messaging because of their ideological beliefs,"the report said.

RT actively collaborated with WikiLeaks,which released information obtained through cyber attacks,by giving its editor in chief Julian Assange "sympathetic coverage and (providing) him a platform to denounce the United States,"the report said.

The network has often featured voices from the extremes of the U.S. political scene and has been accused of trafficking in conspiracy theories. But RT America has also become a landing spot for several well-known media personalities such as Larry King and Ed Schultz.

Mr. Trump's choice for national security adviser,Michael Flynn,has been a regular guest on RT programs.

"RT is making it's social media operations a top priority,both to avoid broadcast TV regulation and to expand its overall audience,"the report said.