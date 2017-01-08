01/08- Sun. - Sources: Airport shooting suspect used gun once seized by police, confesses

When Esteban Santiago was in an Alaska FBI office in November, saying his mind was being controlled by US intelligence, he left two things in the car. A gun and his newborn child.

The Army veteran's rambling walk-in interview at the Anchorage office was concerning enough for authorities to take away his gun and order a mental health evaluation. But it wasn't enough to get him mentally adjudicated, which would have prohibited Santiago from owning a firearm.

Santiago got the gun back a month later when he retrieved the pistol from police headquarters, and it was that weapon, law enforcement sources told CNN, that he used to kill five people and wound six others at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday.

Investigators believe the attack plan developed over a period of time, law enforcement officials told CNN on Saturday.

Santiago recently began selling his possessions, including his car, and friends and associates noticed more erratic behavior.

A lieutenant with the Anchorage airport police said Santiago had one bag -- a handgun case with a pistol inside that he checked.