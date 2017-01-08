01/08 - Sun. - Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting: Victims Remembered

Many of the five people killed in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting were on vacation, headed for cruises that promised sun, sand and fun.

Olga WolverWoltering

“This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration, especially because Olga was so loved.”

Friends said she was originally from England. Ralph Woltering had served in the U.S. Air Force, parishioner Alvin Connolly said.

“From what I understand, their sons are in Florida with her husband right now,” Connolly said. “He’s 90 or more himself, so it’s kind of a fragile situation for him as well.”

The couple lived in a retirement community and were socially active.

“She and her husband were kind of the life of the party,” Connolly said. “They’d go to a dance, and they’d be the last ones on the floor.

“You look at them and say ‘Man I hope I can do everything they do when I’m that age,'” Connolly said.

Woltering was active in the ladies auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic charity affiliated with her church, said Roger Heil, the grand knight of the local Knights of Columbus group. Her husband was involved in the Knights of Columbus, he said.