01/08 - Sun. - Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting: Victims Remembered

Many of the five people killed in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting were on vacation, headed for cruises that promised sun, sand and fun.
“This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration, especially because Olga was so loved.”
Friends said she was originally from England. Ralph Woltering had served in the U.S. Air Force, parishioner Alvin Connolly said.
“From what I understand, their sons are in Florida with her husband right now,” Connolly said. “He’s 90 or more himself, so it’s kind of a fragile situation for him as well.”
The couple lived in a retirement community and were socially active.
“She and her husband were kind of the life of the party,” Connolly said. “They’d go to a dance, and they’d be the last ones on the floor.
“You look at them and say ‘Man I hope I can do everything they do when I’m that age,'” Connolly said.
Woltering was active in the ladies auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic charity affiliated with her church, said Roger Heil, the grand knight of the local Knights of Columbus group. Her husband was involved in the Knights of Columbus, he said.
From CNN:
Another victim was Olga Woltering, 84, who was traveling with her husband, Ralph. They were on their way from their home outside Atlanta for a cruise.
The great-grandmother and loyal church member died; her husband escaped serious injury, according to posts on social media.
"Olga (Woltering) was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met," the Rev. Fernando Molina-Restrepo of the Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Marietta, Georgia, told CNN. The Wolterings were members of the church since 1978, the priest said.
Michael Oehme:
Michael Oehme was a frequent traveler who loved to cruise with his wife, and the couple was about to head out to sea again, his sister told The Associated Press on Saturday.
“They were supposed to leave today,” Elizabeth Oehme-Miller said by phone from Council Bluffs, also the couple’s hometown. “They were happy to be going on another trip.”
Oehme, 57, was a land surveyor and owned his own business, Boundaryline Surveys, his sister said.
His wife, Kari Oehme, is hospitalized with injuries from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and is expected to recover, with a family member flying to Fort Lauderdale to help her return home, her sister-in-law said. Kari Oehme is a clerical worker at a local office, Oehme-Miller said.
The couple was supposed to be cruising to the Caribbean a day after their arrival at the Fort Lauderdale airport, a hub for vacationers headed to ships at Port Everglades.
From CNN:
Terry Andres:
Terry Andres of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was at the airport to begin a vacation with his wife, Ann, and a celebration for the couple -- his 63rd birthday was coming up, according to a close friend.
Andres died; his wife was uninjured, said the friend.
"Terry was the kindest, sweetest and best kind of friend anyone could have. He was the ultimate family man," said the friend, who has known Andres since high school. "He and Ann were married for 40 years, and he absolutely adored his children and grandchildren."
