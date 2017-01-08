01/08 - Sun. - Every GOP Lie About Passing Obamacare Is True About Repeal By Jonathan Chait

This is a bizarre description of a bill that spent a year working through Congress, eventually passing numerous committees, two full House majority votes, one Senate supermajority vote and, in fact, many, many,many hearings. While the law did use a budget-reconciliation bill to enact minor fiscal adjustments, a maneuver that Republicans decried as akin to a death blow to the Republic, in fact its major provisions all received 60 votes in the Senate. The bill was evaluated by the independent Congressional Budget Office, and the projected premium levels in the new exchanges turned out to be accurate, and its predictions of overall federal health spending turned out to be too pessimistic, as the federal government is now spending less on health care with Obamacare than it was projected to spend without it. The bill was enacted in a democratic, deliberate, transparent, and excruciatingly slow fashion.

The conservative health-care journalist Philip Klein laments that Republicans are “having a tough time stating a simple truth, which goes something like this: We don’t believe that it is the job of the federal government to guarantee that everybody has health insurance.’”

A small-government conservative party with Klein’s honesty would have made the case that they simply don’t believe the federal government has a responsibility to assure access to medical care for all. The argument framed by Klein does describe the actual policy agenda of the Republican Party, which has worked for years to eliminate or minimize the government’s commitment to expanding health coverage. But Republicans haven’t run on a promise anything like this. Instead, they have insisted since the outset of the debate that they, too, wanted reform. Donald Trump repeatedly promised that his health-care plan would “take care of everybody.” “We don’t want anyone who currently has insurance to not have insurance,” says senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

So how do they solve the problem? By promising that after Obamacare is repealed, and only then, they will show the country the wonderful system that will replace it. “We have a plan to replace it. We have plenty of ideas to replace it. And you’ll see as the weeks and months unfold, what we’re talking about replacing it,” promises Paul Ryan. Asked if his plan will cover everybody, Ryan demurs, “Look, I’m not going to get ahead of our committee process. We’re just beginning to put this together.” Ryan insists they have a plan, and also insists he cannot describe the plan because it is just beginning to take shape. The “plan” exists rhetorically for the purposes of assuring people there is a plan. But Ryan and his party are unwilling to produce anything that can be compared to the status quo.