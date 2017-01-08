01/08- Sun.- Repealing Obamacare affects everyone

(Good video on what it will mean to one group - coal miners with Black Lung and their widows)

It's not just for the 20 million people who have health insurance through the individual Obamacare exchanges or Medicaid expansion.

Under Obamacare, senior citizens pay less for Medicare coverage and for their prescription drugs. Many Americans have received free contraceptives, mammograms, colonoscopies and cholesterol tests. And small business employers with older and sicker workers have not been slapped with super-high premiums.

"The ACA made changes in every part of the health care system," said Larry Levitt, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, of the Affordable Care Act. "Virtually everyone has been touched by the ACA."

President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have vowed to swiftly repeal Obamacare. They plan to start with the provisions that affect spending and revenues -- including the federal subsidies, Medicaid expansion, taxes and mandates that all individuals obtain coverage and large employers provide it. That will require only a majority of votes in the Senate. But Republicans have promised to eventually undo all of President Obama's signature health reform law, save for the provision allowing children under age 26 to stay on their parents' plan.