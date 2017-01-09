01/09 - Mon.- GOP plans expedited hearings to confirm Trump cabinet picks

“To do them all together is unacceptable. We need to spread them out because we've got to make sure the American people gets to know these people and perceives what they're made of,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) told the Daily News.

The former Dem Vice-Presidential candidate(Tim Kaine) said he's on committees that will vet six different nominees — and is worried overlapping hearings will mean he won't be able to fully vet Trump's candidates to run major government agencies.

Confirmation hearings Wednesday include Rex Tillerson — the former ExxonMobil chief with ties to Vladimir Putin who’s Trump’s pick for Secretary of State — and Sen. Jeff Sessions, the Attorney General pick whose nomination for a federal judgeship in the 1980s was blocked in the Senate because of alleged past racial comments.

Feinstein is the top Democrat responsible for vetting Sessions' (R-Ala.) nomination, and will use her position as the Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member to question his past controversies over civil rights and immigration. But Wednesday, the second day of Sessions' hearings, is also the confirmation hearing for Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.) to be CIA Director. That means the former Intelligence Committee chair will have to miss one or the other.

The Judiciary Committee will kick off the Senate's busy week of confirmation hearings Tuesday, with the first of two days vetting Sessions, while the Armed Services Committee meets to discuss civilian control of the armed forces, a meeting relating to the nomination of James Mattis as Secretary of Defense.

They'll continue on Wednesday, while the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing to vet Tillerson, whose appointment some Republicans have voiced skepticism about.

Pompeo's hearing will kick off Wednesday morning, along with the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee's hearing Transportation Secretary nominee Elaine Chao and the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee's hearing with Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos. Former Marine Gen. John Kelly will be vetted by the Homeland Security Committee that afternoon.

On Thursday, Ben Carson will be vetted to run Housing & Urban Development by the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, while the Commerce Committee will sit down with Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross.(note- A hearing on retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, Defense Secretary nominee, is also scheduled.)