01/09 - Mon. - How the tables are turning on Obamacare

Making the difficult task of enacting healthcare reform a millstone for Republicans could end up helping Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the chamber, told CNN that Republicans would be making a serious mistake by moving ahead with reforming Obamacare on a purely partisan basis. Durbin went as far as to criticize Republicans for refusing to partner with Democrats on making incremental improvements to Obamacare over the years.

"We've had six years of opportunities to work together on a bipartisan basis to improve or change the Affordable Care Act. They have never, ever, accepted an invitation for that," Durbin said. "Their approach is: repeal it, and once you've repealed it, then we'll think of something new. That's not a responsible approach."

Not that Obama and Democrats didn't try. After Obama took office in 2009, his administration's initial efforts to win over Republican support for healthcare reform went nowhere as one by one, potential GOP allies turned their backs -- and Republican leaders were happy to paint the law as single party over-reach. The healthcare reform bill that landed on the president's desk in March 2010 had not received support from a single GOP lawmaker in the House or Senate.

Well before the law was passed, Republicans have used promises to block then repeal Obamacare -- a phrase the GOP started using as a pejorative -- as a political rallying cry to rev up the party's base.

Already, rank-and-file Republicans are expressing reservations about moving too fast on repeal when there is little clarity on replace -and creating a potential political nightmare.