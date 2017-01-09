SYRIA/ RUSSIA: U.S. Pilots See Close Calls With Russian Jets Over Syria

The skies above Syria are an international incident waiting to happen,according to American pilots. It is an unprecedented situation in which for months U.S. and Russian jets have crowded the same airspace fighting parallel wars.

The 2015 agreement between the U.S. and Russia led to negotiation of what Americans call the "rule of threes." Pilots should keep at least three nautical miles of separation horizontally,or 3,000 feet vertically. Should they get closer,they'll remain no more than three minutes.

But the Russians are prone to ignoring the conventions of air safety,according to the American pilots.

"Rarely,if ever,do they respond verbally,"said Brig. Gen. Charles Corcoran,commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing,who flies combat missions in a stealth fighter. "Rarely,if ever, do they move. We get out of the way. We don't know what they can see or not see,and we don't want them running into one of us."

The Russians usually (do not) answer "guard calls", urgent summons on a common emergency radio frequency. In one eight-hour shift on Dec.11,for instance,the crew of a U.S. radar plane,called an AWACS,made 22 such calls to some 10 Russian planes and received not a single response. A few of the Russians approached within five miles of allied aircraft.

The controller aboard the AWACS scatter the U.S. planes to keep them clear of the Russians. "We've had several co-altitude incidents",the officer said,referring to planes flying too close together.

Complicating the aerial traffic jam,the Russian planes don't emit identifying signals,flouting international protocols.

U.S. pilots say the Russians sometimes seem to be pushing the limits just to see if they can get away with it.

In September,an Su-35 shadowed an American F-15 fighter as it ended a bombing run over Syria and pulled up to a tanker plane to refuel. The U.S. pilot filmed the Russian plane running alongside the American planes,about a mile-and-a-half away,said Col.Birch.

At times,Russian planes plow through tightly controlled groupings of allied aircraft over Raqqa. Russian bombers,flying to Syria via Iran,have crossed Iraq and disrupted allied flight patterns over the battlefields of Mosul.

Lt. Col.August "Pfoto" Pfluger,a stealth-fighter pilot,witnessed such an incident over Iraq in August. He compared the Russian's behaviour to jumping out of the stands at a professional football game and bolting onto the field.

"You just don't do that,"he said.