These are the Seven Books You Need to Understand (and Fight) the Age of Trump

1. The Reactionary Mind: Conservatism From Edmund Burke To Sarah Palin by Corey Robin

Intro: This eerily prescient 2012 podcast with Robin (starts at 8:34)

2. From #BlackLivesMatter To Black Liberation by Keeanga-Yamhatta Taylor

Intro: This article from the author encapsulates the premise.

3. Twilight Of The Elites by Chris Hayes

Intro: A review of the book written after Trump’s win.

4. The People’s Platform: Taking Back Power and Culture In The Digital Age by Astra Taylor

Intro: A wide ranging author interview on the political economy of the internet.

5. This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. The Climate by Naomi Klein

Intro: The book’s accompanying documentary isn’t as in-depth, but extremely well made.

6. Racecraft: The Soul of Inequality In American Life by Karen E. Fields and Barbara J. Fields

Intro: Barbara Fields in conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates (feat. Teena Marie).

7. No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power In The New Gilded Age by Jane F. McAlevey