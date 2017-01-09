These are the Seven Books You Need to Understand (and Fight) the Age of Trump

1. The Reactionary Mind: Conservatism From Edmund Burke To Sarah Palin by Corey Robin
Intro: This eerily prescient 2012 podcast with Robin (starts at 8:34)
2. From #BlackLivesMatter To Black Liberation by Keeanga-Yamhatta Taylor
Intro: This article from the author encapsulates the premise.
3. Twilight Of The Elites by Chris Hayes
Intro: A review of the book written after Trump’s win.
4. The People’s Platform: Taking Back Power and Culture In The Digital Age by Astra Taylor
Intro: A wide ranging author interview on the political economy of the internet.
5. This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. The Climate by Naomi Klein
Intro: The book’s accompanying documentary isn’t as in-depth, but extremely well made.
6. Racecraft: The Soul of Inequality In American Life by Karen E. Fields and Barbara J. Fields
Intro: Barbara Fields in conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates (feat. Teena Marie).
7. No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power In The New Gilded Age by Jane F. McAlevey
Intro: McCalevey sums it up perfectly in this ten minute post-election interview.