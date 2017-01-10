01/10- Tue. - Trump's Cabinet Confirmations Commence

GOP Senate aides have expressed confidence that Trump ultimately would win most, if not all, of the Cabinet he desires, due to simple arithmetic: There are 52 Republicans in the Senate, and confirmation requires only a simple majority.

"Only way they don't get through is if Republicans bail, which they won't," says one Republican Senate staffer whose boss will lead a Cabinet hearing. "Maybe one or two . . . but enough Dems will vote for them all that they'll get through fine. Fifty is all they need."

"I think they'll try to put these nominees on the record and shine daylight between them and Trump, perhaps to drive a wedge between Senate Republicans and Trump, particularly on the Russia issue," says Sarah Binder, a professor of political science at George Washington University and a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution.

In that vein, after emerging from a private meeting with Tillerson, Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware – a member of the Foreign Relations Committee – praised the nominee's attitude and approach but told MSNBC, "There is a real tension between [Tillerson's] expressed views in our conversation … and the views of President-elect Trump."