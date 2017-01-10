01/10 - Tue. - What to Watch: Jeff Sessions's Confirmation Hearing

The last time Mr. Sessions faced a confirmation hearing, it did not end well for him. In 1986, President Reagan nominated Mr. Sessions for a federal judgeship. But accusations of racist comments and questions about a racially charged voter-fraud prosecution torpedoed his nomination. Witnesses testified that Mr. Sessions had, among other things, referred to the American Civil Liberties Union and the N.A.A.C.P. as “un-American” for “trying to force civil rights down the throats of people.”
In a rare break with tradition, Mr. Booker will testify against his fellow senator because of Mr. Sessions’s record on civil rights issues. Representative John Lewis, Democrat of Georgia, a hero of the civil rights movement, is also set to speak out against the nomination.
In his opening remarks, Mr. Sessions is expected to focus less on his civil rights record and more on trying to assure senators that he would “be willing to tell the president ‘no’ if he overreaches.”
Democrats can’t force Mr. Trump to testify under oath about whether he was serious about wanting to ban Muslim immigrants or require them to register with the government, deport millions of immigrants, reauthorize waterboarding or appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton. But they can ask Mr. Sessions.
Besides the hot-button issues, listen to how Mr. Sessions answers questions about drug policy and mandatory-minimum sentences. For years, the Justice Department has essentially agreed not to interfere with states that legalized marijuana, and Mr. Sessions has steadfastly opposed that policy. His comments on Tuesday will signal whether he plans a confrontation with states like Colorado and California, or whether he might soften his stance as attorney general.
From CNN:
"The attorney general should be an attorney general for all the people, but he has a particular responsibility to protect those who are most vulnerable -- like immigrants, gays and lesbians, women -- and Sen. Sessions has frankly been insensitive to or hostile to all of these groups," said David Cole, national legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union, who will be testifying before the committee on Wednesday, as will the president of the NAACP and a former so-called "Dreamer," an undocumented immigrant brought to the US as a young child.
The Congressional Black Caucus, which largely consists of members of the House, also intends to make themselves a presence in the hearings.
Three Democratic members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Georgia Rep. John Lewis, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, are scheduled to testify.
From Time mag:
There are still many who oppose to Sessions on civil rights grounds: the president of the NAACP and five others were arrested last week after staging a sit-in at Sessions’ Alabama office.
“I am not the Jeff Sessions my detractors have tried to create,” Sessions said at the 1986 hearing. “I am not a racist. I am not insensitive to blacks. I have supported civil rights activity in my state.” The Republican-led committee rejected his nomination by a vote of ten to eight.
From The Nation:
More than any nominee for attorney general in modern history,Sessions would be an unapolgetic defender of the old Confederacy and has refused to criticize policies that stem directly from Jim Crow. For example,Alabama's 1901 Constitution still includes language authorizing a poll tax and segregated schools. Referendums to remove such language- which Sessions failed to support - were dereated by boters in 2004 and 2012. Interracial marriage was illegal in the state until 2000. When Sessions was state attorney general,there were still officially segregated proms in the state.