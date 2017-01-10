01/10 - Tue. - What to Watch: Jeff Sessions's Confirmation Hearing

The last time Mr. Sessions faced a confirmation hearing, it did not end well for him. In 1986, President Reagan nominated Mr. Sessions for a federal judgeship. But accusations of racist comments and questions about a racially charged voter-fraud prosecution torpedoed his nomination. Witnesses testified that Mr. Sessions had, among other things, referred to the American Civil Liberties Union and the N.A.A.C.P. as “un-American” for “trying to force civil rights down the throats of people.”

In a rare break with tradition, Mr. Booker will testify against his fellow senator because of Mr. Sessions’s record on civil rights issues. Representative John Lewis, Democrat of Georgia, a hero of the civil rights movement, is also set to speak out against the nomination.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Sessions is expected to focus less on his civil rights record and more on trying to assure senators that he would “be willing to tell the president ‘no’ if he overreaches.”

Democrats can’t force Mr. Trump to testify under oath about whether he was serious about wanting to ban Muslim immigrants or require them to register with the government, deport millions of immigrants, reauthorize waterboarding or appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton. But they can ask Mr. Sessions.

Besides the hot-button issues, listen to how Mr. Sessions answers questions about drug policy and mandatory-minimum sentences. For years, the Justice Department has essentially agreed not to interfere with states that legalized marijuana, and Mr. Sessions has steadfastly opposed that policy. His comments on Tuesday will signal whether he plans a confrontation with states like Colorado and California, or whether he might soften his stance as attorney general.