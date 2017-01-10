01/10 - Tue. -Jeff Sessions Hopes to Escape Past Racial Controversy at Confirmation Hearing

His positions on civil rights issues are difficult to paint with a broad brush. He voted in 2006 to renew the Voting Rights Act for 25 years, and then cheered in 2013 when the Supreme Court struck down key provisions of the law. In the late 1990s, he co-sponsored legislation to honor Rosa Parks with the Congressional Gold Medal, while also voting against 2009 legislation that extended federal hate crime protections to people targeted because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The other fatal blow in Sessions’ 1986 hearing centered on a voter fraud case from the year earlier against the “Marion Three”: Albert Turner, a civil rights activist who advised Martin Luther King Jr, his wife Evelyn, and activist Spencer Hogue Jr. The case alleged that Turner and supporters were illegally altering votes on absentee ballots. The Marion Three say they were helping illiterate voters and only changed ballots when asked. Critics of Sessions claim the case is evidence that he attempted to suppress black turnout in his home state, whereas he says the prosecution was legitimate and stemmed from complaints from black local officials. A jury acquitted the defendants of all charges.

The legacy of the Marion Three case still looms over Sessions in the press. Albert Turner passed away in 2000, but Evelyn and their son Albert Turner Jr. have both been vocal ahead of Tuesday’s hearings, albeit with very different memories of Sessions. Evelyn Turner told the Washington Post in December that she “won’t forget” Sessions’ prosecution of her and her husband, and that she refused to greet the Senator warmly at an event in February 2016. “I don’t want to hug you. You tried to send us off for . . . years,” she recalled saying.

Yet Albert Turner Jr., now Perry County Commissioner, released a letter last week endorsing Sessions for Attorney General. “I have known Senator Sessions for many years, beginning with the voter fraud case in Perry County in which my parents were defendants,” he wrote. “My differences in policy and ideology with him do not translate to personal malice. He is not a racist. As I have said before, at no time then or now has Jeff Sessions said anything derogatory about my family… I believe that he is someone with whom I, and others in the civil rights community can work if given the opportunity.”

Republicans hope that Turner Jr.’s statement will take some of the teeth out of Democratic opposition on this point, with Sessions spokesperson Sarah Flores calling his letter “extremely important.”