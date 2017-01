When Reddit user FRSHFSHFCKR purchased new boots for work, he didn't think to check out the soles. It was only after he was walking around in his new boots that he realized he was leaving teeny, tiny swastikas everywhere he stepped.

FRSHFSHFCKR posted side-by-side images of his boots and boot footprints on Imgur. "There was an angle I didn't get to see when ordering my new work boots," he wrote on Reddit.