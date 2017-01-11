Trump's Tax Lawyers Say 2002-2008 Returns No Longer Under Audit

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s income tax returns for the years 2002 through 2008 are no longer under federal audit, though more recent filings remain under review, according to an unusual letter his campaign released Wednesday night.

The campaign didn’t say whether it’s prepared to release any of the documents, a standard practice for presidential candidates.

The letter’s last paragraph also says that in a sense, the IRS examinations for 2009 forward “are continuations of prior, closed examinations.” That’s because Trump’s later returns “report items that are attributable to continuing transactions or activities that were also reported on returns for 2008 and earlier.” However, it’s unclear whether the returns include new sources of income or other disclosures that might have also drawn IRS scrutiny.

Dennis Brager, a tax lawyer in Los Angeles and former senior IRS trial attorney, told Bloomberg after reading the letter that its references to examinations for 2002 through 2008 that were closed and to later examinations that concerned matters in 2008 and earlier “contradict each other.”

Brager said it’s possible the issue under scrutiny involves a so-called timing loss, meaning that Trump might have declared a tax-deductible loss in one year that the IRS disallowed, then claimed it again in another year.

“The letter appears to be internally inconsistent,” Brager said.