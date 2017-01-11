Will Trump Avoid a Constitutional Crisis?

There are three ways in which Trump could handle his impending clash with the Emoluments Clause, but only one that would clearly avoid a constitutional crisis.

First, Trump could use a slippery legal argument that has gained some currency among a few scholars: that the Emoluments Clause simply doesn’t apply to the President.

Perhaps more controversially, if Trump keeps his interest in any businesses that receive income that can be traced to a foreign government, he could ask Congress to approve the transactions. But telling Congress, as its first act under the new Administration, to endorse Trump’s mixing of business and Presidential responsibilities would be akin to a request for legalized corruption.

The third path, and the only one for Trump to avoid a constitutional crisis, is the one that ethics experts have been advocating for months: full divestiture of his business empire and placement of the assets in a truly independent blind trust. “I have a scorecard,” Norman Eisen, one of the authors of the Brookings report and the first ethics counsel in the Obama White House, said. “At the top is a clean break.” He said Trump should follow the path of his wealthy cabinet picks, such as Rex Tillerson, the nominee for Secretary of State, who recently submitted a detailed plan to fully separate himself from ExxonMobil, where he has served as the C.E.O. since 2006.

The Emoluments Clause has never been tested in the courts, but most scholars seem to agree that if Trump doesn’t take the prophylactic approach to his conflicts there is only one other anti-corruption clause in the Constitution available as a remedy: impeachment.