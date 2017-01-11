Finance: Yahoo - "Tillerson says U.S. must signal that China's access to artificial islands will be denied"

(seeder not working)

The United States must send a clear signal to China that its island-building in the South China Sea must stop and that its access to those islands will not be allowed, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state said on Wednesday.

Rex Tillerson told his confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate that China's building of islands and putting military assets on those islands was "akin to Russia's taking Crimea."

Asked whether he supported a more aggressive posture with China, he said: "We're going to have to send China a clear signal that first the island building stops and second your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed."