Why the Alt-Right Is Celebrating Trump's Win

Article from Nov.2016

Regnery seems to be taking delight in how Trump has awakened white people. He's pleased with Trump's appointment of Stephen Bannon, the former head of Breitbart News, as his chief strategist and advisor, because Bannon has shown an "openness" to "alternative perspectives."

He speaks enthusiastically about Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, though many are opposing the Sessions nomination in light of his history of racist comments and racially motivated prosecutions in his role as a U.S. Attorney. Regnery refers to the senator familiarly as "Jeff" – though later insists Sessions doesn't know him personally – and calls him a "great guy."

At one point, Spencer shares his aspiration for a Sessions Department of Justice: a reversal of course on fair housing. "If an Attorney General Sessions stopped enforcing fair housing laws," he says, "that would be wonderful."

Sam Dickson, a former Klan lawyer, stops by to help Spencer with the dinner plans; he later tells me that he too approves of the Sessions pick, praising the senator's "good record on immigration." His hope is that Sessions will investigate wrongdoing by "the large numbers of blacks" who "lied to the police, the media – the ‘Hands up, don't shoot' stuff."

Their excitement is not just about Sessions or any other Trump appointee – it's also about Trump himself. Regnery says Trump has made it more acceptable to talk about "white dispossession," bringing it into the national conversation. He hadn't previously realized, Regnery says, that there was such a large audience for Alt-Right ideas, but believes there is one in the estimated "52 million whites" who voted for Trump.

"Where there's a will, there's a way," says Regnery. "Our job is to give them the will."