01/12 - Thur. - James Mattis Confirmation Hearing: Live Coverage

* Gen. Mattis declines to weigh in on the decision by the recent Obama administration not to veto the recent United Nations Security Council resolution addressing Israeli settlements. Gen. Mattis says he wants to study it more.

* Gen. Mattis says there has to be a coherent, joint "urgent" approach to deterring cyberattacks from other countries. He said there must be more cooperation between agencies. But he adds that if a foreign country treats the U.S. as an adversary in cyberspace, the U.S. should treat them like an adversary.

* Gen. Mattis is effusive in his praise of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, saying it is the "most successful military alliance ...in modern history, possibly ever."

*Gen. Mattis, so far, appears very skeptical of Russia's goals and intentions.

He said Russia "has chosen to be a strategic competitor. They are an adversary in key areas."He said there is a "decreasing" number of areas where the U.S. can engage with Russia

* "The most important thing is that we recognize the reality of what we deal with with Mr. Putin, and we recognize that he is trying to break the North Atlantic alliance," he said. He said the U.S. must strengthen its alliance against Russia and be willing to employ both diplomatic and military measures to deter the country.

* He says the Budget Control Act (also known as the sequester) is harming the readiness of U.S. troops because of its constraints on military spending.

He suggests the U.S. military is losing ground in Afghanistan, saying the Taliban there has "made advances and eroded some of our successes."

He says he believes the U.S. military should have a permanent military presence in the Baltics, something that would likely anger Russia. * Gen. Mattis calls the recent nuclear agreement reached with Iran and other countries an "imperfect arms control agreement."But he appears to stick with past statements he has made that suggest he doesn't want to scrap the agreement.

* Gen. Mattis is withholding judgment on how the Pentagon will pay a bill estimated to be as much as $1 trillion over the next 30 years to upgrade the nation’s nuclear deterrent, though in prepared responses to lawmakers’ questions makes the forces one of his three priorities. Congress has established a standalone fund to pay for a new nuclear missile submarine in an effort to prevent it crowding out buying other ships.

Gen. Mattis also skips any criticism of the Navy’s two most problematic programs. The first of the new Ford-Class aircraft carriers set for delivery in April, a year late, while the Littoral Combat Ship has faced criticism from lawmakers for its performance and lack of defenses. U.S. defense stocks were mainly down in early trading, with carrier builder Huntington Ingalls Industries the exception after the Navy announced late Wednesday a delivery date for the first ship. * Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) pressed Gen. Mattis on whether he would roll back new policies that allow women in the military to serve in infantry jobs. "I'm not coming in looking for problems," he said. He adds that "I'm looking for military readiness."

* He says he has "no plan to oppose women in any aspect of our military."

