01/12 - Thur. - Ben Carson's Prepared Remarks Before the Senate

There is a strong connection between housing and health, which is of course my background. Housing (and housing discrimination) is a “social determinant” of health. Substandard housing conditions such as pest infestation, the presence of lead paint, faulty plumbing, and overcrowding, which disproportionately affect low-income and minority families, lead to health problems such as asthma, lead poisoning, heart disease, and neurological disorders. These problems occur across America – in cities as well as suburbs and rural areas. Most Americans spend about 90 percent of their time indoors, and an estimated two-thirds of that time is spent in the home. Very young children spend even more time at home and are especially vulnerable to household hazards. I can tell you that lead poisoning irreversibly affects brain and nervous system development, resulting in lower intelligence and reading disabilities. An estimated 310,000 children ages 1 to 5 have elevated blood lead levels. Most lead exposures occur in the home, particularly in homes built before 1978 that often contain lead-based paint and lead in the plumbing systems. Deteriorating paint in older homes is the primary source of lead exposure for children, who ingest paint chips and inhale lead-contaminated dust. Between 1998 and 2000, a quarter of the nation’s housing—24 million homes—was estimated to have significant lead-based paint hazards.

Substandard housing conditions such as water leaks, poor ventilation, dirty carpets and pest infestation can lead to an increase in mold, mites, and other allergens associated with poor health leading to more medical costs. Indoor allergens and damp housing conditions play an important role in the development and exacerbation of respiratory conditions including asthma, which currently affects over 20 million Americans and is the most common chronic disease among children. Approximately 40 percent of diagnosed asthma among children is believed to be attributable to residential exposures. In 2004, the cost of preventable hospitalizations for asthma was $1.4 billion, a 30 percent increase from 2000. I am passionate about health as you may have guessed, and where one lives should not cause health problems. So I look forward to working with HUD’s Safe and Healthy Homes program and others on these issues. We cannot have social mobility without a strong healthy foundation in the home.