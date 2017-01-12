Newsvine

RUSSIA: Russia denies having compromising material on Donald Trump

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said reports that Trump was the subject of "Kompromat" -- a Russian term for compromising information intended to be used against someone -- were an "attempt to harm our bilateral relationship."

"Clearly there are those who are creating hysteria, who are trying to support this witch hunt, and President-elect Trump himself described it like this."

Multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings told CNN that the synopsis included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Trump.

It also contained allegations of a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government.

 

