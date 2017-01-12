TURKEY: Where Economics Will Meet Politics

Turkey is suffering serious economic problems, which stem in part from security and terrorism concerns and from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to consolidate power for himself and his party. The Turkish lira is the worst performing currency so far this year, falling 9 percent this month alone and nearly 20 percent over the past two months. The country also has an account deficit and a sizable dollar-denominated debt.

An interest rate hike would be more effective, but it would risk slowing the economy even more and could lead to higher unemployment. Moreover, a rate hike may not be politically possible: Erdogan strongly opposes raising rates and has historically intervened in the central bank's fiscal policymaking. Erdogan replaced the central bank governor last April after several disputes over monetary policy. With the referendum quickly approaching, he is likely to fight harder than ever to guide fiscal policy as he sees fit. Erdogan will not want to risk allowing an increase in interest rates at the expense of the constitutional amendments he needs to establish an executive presidency — even if it means prolonging Turkey's economic turmoil.