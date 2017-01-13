EUROPE: 2017 Will Test The Rise Of Europe's Populist Far-Right

Here is a look at the state of major far-right parties in the three European nations that will hold elections in 2017:

The Netherlands: Geert Wilders and The Party for Freedom

Scheduled Election Date: March 15

Dominating headlines and leading polls ahead of this vote is Geert Wilders, the country’s populist anti-Islam politician and leader of the Party for Freedom, or PVV. Wilders, like many far-right populists, has defined himself through opposition. He is against the EU, the Euro currency and immigration. Most fervently, he opposes Islam, which he describes as a totalitarian ideology. Some of Wilders’ anti-Islam policies include calling for a ban on the Quran, halting immigration from Muslim majority countries and deporting Dutch Muslims with dual citizenships if they break the law. He also wants to ban mosques and shut down Islamic schools, as well as asylum centers. He’s also aligned himself with likeminded populist figures such as France’s Marine le Pen and President-elect Donald Trump, who he openly supportedearlier than most of Europe’s far-right.

France: Marine Le Pen and The National Front

Scheduled Election Date: April 23

Much like Trump, Le Pen has been campaigning recently on border security and bringing back jobs ― especially in manufacturing― from abroad. She is also advocating a return to the Franc for a national currency, and exit from the European Union. The National Front platform also calls for heavy restrictions on immigration, which Le Pen has blamed for terror attacks. She has tried to distance the party from anti-semitism and racism charges against her father. But the younger Le Pen’s hardline stances opposing immigration, Islam and the EU keep the party rooted in populist far-right ideology.

Germany: Frauke Petry and Alternative for Germany

Scheduled Election Date: October 22 (at the latest)