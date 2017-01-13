NETHERLANDS: Elections Will Measure Euroskepticism in the Netherlands

(Netherlands) location in Northern Europe and access to multiple waterways made it immensely rich but also left it vulnerable to militarily powerful neighbors such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Because it lacked significant protective geographic barriers, invasion has been a constant threat. So the Dutch turned to diplomacy and trade to protect their small country, which became the center of a balance of power in Europe that would keep its enemies at bay. After World War II, this strategy led it to support European integration.

Dissatisfaction with aspects of the European Union does not necessarily mean wanting to leave it. For most Dutch voters, the idea of making the bloc more efficient, more accountable and more democratic is still more attractive than the idea of leaving it altogether. Another important factor is that the Netherlands' economy depends heavily on foreign trade. The Netherlands is unlikely to decide to leave the European Union unilaterally, because its economy and security depend on preserving free trade in Europe and keeping close ties with its immediate neighbors.

Britain's departure from the European Union will deprive the Dutch government of a key ally when it comes to defending free trade and pushing for institutional reform within the bloc. Northern European countries fear that Britain's departure could shift the balance of power in the European Union from the north to the south, increasing the influence of countries such as France, Italy and Spain. The perception that a "Mediterranean bloc" has taken control of the European Union could lead to increased Euroskepticism not only in the Netherlands but also in countries such as Germany or Finland. The Brexit will also create economic challenges for the Netherlands. The United Kingdom is one of the Netherlands' main trading partners, and the Dutch will support London when it comes to negotiating the broadest and deepest possible access for Britain to EU markets. Should the United Kingdom leave without striking an agreement on tariff-free trade, Dutch exports would take a hit.

Related Article:

2017 Will Test The Rise Of Europe's Populist Far-Right