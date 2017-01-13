Newsvine

TURKEY: Turkey's parliament approves key articles of constitutional reform

Seeded by JustKat View Original Article: Reuters
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 12:28 PM
Turkey's parliament has approved key measures allowing the president to be a member of a political party and issue decrees, part of a constitutional reform the opposition says will fuel authoritarianism.

The ruling AK Party, backed by the nationalist MHP, is pushing through legislation that President Tayyip Erdogan says will bring strong executive leadership needed to prevent a return to the fragile coalition governments of the past.

The three articles approved overnight set out parliament's supervisory role, enable the president to retain ties with a political party and detail the president's executive powers as head of state, including the power to issue decrees.

Their approval, announced on Friday, is a positive sign for the AKP, although the changes will need to pass in two more rounds of voting before the constitutional package as a whole is put to a referendum, expected in the spring. 

The main opposition CHP and the pro-Kurdish HDP, the second largest opposition party, strongly oppose the changes.

