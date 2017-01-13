GAZA: Gaza electricity crisis: Hamas breaks up protest

A vital plant was badly hit in fighting with Israel in 2014, but financial troubles and inter-Palestinian tensions have also contributed to the crisis.

Stones were thrown as security officers of the Hamas Islamist movement, which controls Gaza, fired in the air and dispersed the crowd.

From JPost:

The protesters gathered at the Jabalia refugee camp and marched to a nearby building of the Gaza Electric Company, where Hamas authorities shot bullets into the air and attempted to disperse the protesters, according to Ma'an, a Palestinian news outlet.

Gazans have suffered over the past several days from an enormous electricity shortage with most households receiving three to four hours of electricity a day, down from the average of seven to eight hours over the past year.

Walking down the streets of Jabalia, the protestors chanted a number of slogans, calling on authorities to resolve the electricity crisis.

“We want electricity, we want electricity,” protesters yelled.

The latest electricity shortage has increasingly frustrated Gazans, some of who are now turning to wood and coal to heat their homes in the cold winter evenings.

Others are using candles to light their homes, a practice that has led to some being burnt down and leading to fatalities.