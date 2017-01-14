01/14 -Sat. - Trump Adviser Michael Flynn Had FIVE Calls With Russian Ambassador On Day Of Sanctions

On Dec. 29, U.S. President Barack Obama announced he had ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats.

The administration told Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, an hour before the decision was made public.

Michael Flynn, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for national security adviser, held five phone calls with Russia’s ambassador to Washington on the day the United States retaliated for Moscow’s interference in the U.S. presidential election.

U.S. actions “took the Russians by surprise.” Russian officials threatened to shutter the Anglo-American School of Moscow.

But on Dec. 30, Putin announced that he would not retaliate. Trump praised Putin for the decision, writing in a Twitter post, “Great move on delay (by V.Putin). I always knew he was very smart!”

The calls occurred between the time the Russian embassy was told about U.S. sanctions and the announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had decided against reprisals.

Trump official confirmed one phone conversation between the two men on Dec. 29, and said their understanding was they did not discuss the sanctions.

Two sources said the timing of the calls raised a question about whether Flynn had given Kislyak any assurances to soothe Russian anger over the U.S. moves.

If that were the case, it would have raised a possible entanglement with the Logan Act. The 1799 law bars unauthorized U.S. citizens from negotiating with foreign governments with which the United States has disputes. It is aimed at preventing the undermining of official U.S. government positions.