Last week strong indicator of how Trump Natsec Team may function: Crazy NSC, feckless State, independent DOD, Leaky Intel Community
Clear from confirmation that views of nominees all over the map and not consistent with Trump
Trump won’t bother with detail of breaking ties leading to dysfunction and lack of coherence
Far behind on hiring Deputies and Undersecretaries, where most action happens on NatSec foreign policy, also indicates no coordination
And NSC appointees indicating there won’t be a traditional Deputies process to come to decisions and tee up things for POTUS
Instead NSC will just pursue own whacky rogue operations like Flynn-Kislyak 5 calls to coordinate Putin’s response to Obama sanctions
For State this means no power. Diplomats have no real assets or authorities outside of their word.
If everyone knows Tillerson isn’t speaking for POTUS, State is powerless
DOD different. Mattis has plenty of authority to spend big money and move military assets without POTUS approval.
So we may be putting more assets into Europe and strengthening NATO alliance even as Flynn/Bannon/Trump cuddling up to Putin
Trump is the only one with the authority to steer Mattis in a different direction and avoid this incoherence. Doubt he will do
At the same time, CIA will leak like a seive to undercut wacky NSC. The dossier may or may not have been the IC. Many had access.
But leaks on the 5 Flynn-Kislyak calls were almost certainly IC. And meant to undercut wacky NSC policy move
And telling our British and Israeli intel partners to protect their intel from Trump is another indicator.
Bottom line: this is going to be an incoherent mess.
Ilan Goldenberg on Twitter: How the Foreign Policy Will Work in the New Administration
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:36 AM
