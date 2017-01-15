Ilan Goldenberg on Twitter: How the Foreign Policy Will Work in the New Administration

Last week strong indicator of how Trump Natsec Team may function: Crazy NSC, feckless State, independent DOD, Leaky Intel Community

Clear from confirmation that views of nominees all over the map and not consistent with Trump

Trump won’t bother with detail of breaking ties leading to dysfunction and lack of coherence

Far behind on hiring Deputies and Undersecretaries, where most action happens on NatSec foreign policy, also indicates no coordination

And NSC appointees indicating there won’t be a traditional Deputies process to come to decisions and tee up things for POTUS

Instead NSC will just pursue own whacky rogue operations like Flynn-Kislyak 5 calls to coordinate Putin’s response to Obama sanctions

For State this means no power. Diplomats have no real assets or authorities outside of their word.

If everyone knows Tillerson isn’t speaking for POTUS, State is powerless

DOD different. Mattis has plenty of authority to spend big money and move military assets without POTUS approval.

So we may be putting more assets into Europe and strengthening NATO alliance even as Flynn/Bannon/Trump cuddling up to Putin

Trump is the only one with the authority to steer Mattis in a different direction and avoid this incoherence. Doubt he will do

At the same time, CIA will leak like a seive to undercut wacky NSC. The dossier may or may not have been the IC. Many had access.

But leaks on the 5 Flynn-Kislyak calls were almost certainly IC. And meant to undercut wacky NSC policy move

And telling our British and Israeli intel partners to protect their intel from Trump is another indicator.

Bottom line: this is going to be an incoherent mess.