01/16 - Mon. - Luxottica and Essilor in 46 billion euro merger to create eyewear giant

Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a $49 billion merger to create a global eyewear powerhouse with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros.

The all-share deal is one of Europe's largest cross-border tie-ups and brings together Luxottica, the world's top spectacles maker with brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley, with leading lens manufacturer Essilor.

"Finally ... two products which are naturally complementary -- namely frames and lenses -- will be designed, manufactured and distributed under the same roof," Luxottica's 81-year-old founder Leonardo Del Vecchio said in a statement on Monday.

The merger between the top players in the 95 billion eyewear market is aimed at helping the businesses to take full advantage of expected strong demand for prescription spectacles and sunglasses due to an aging global population and increasing awareness about eye care.