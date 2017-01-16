IRAQ: Iraqi Troops Recapture Mosul University From Islamic State

Iraqi forces have ousted Islamic State militants from the Mosul University campus,the military said Sunday,a strategic victory for U.S.-backed government troops fighting to retake the extremist group's last major stronghold in the country.
The vast university sits near the Tigris River,which bisects the city,giving government forces another key position as they come close to reclaiming the entire eastern half of Mosul. Islamic State still controls the western half.
The capture of Mosul University places 85% of the eastern part of the city in government control,according to senior military commanders.
Iraqi commanders said they expect to fully control eastern Mosul within weeks,as the battle reaches it's fourth month. They expect to pause briefly to regroup before launching the fight for western Mosul,which they expect to be just as difficult and complicated as that for the eastern half.
It took just two days of combat for the forces to win back the university,compared with difficult and slow fights last month to regain smaller districts of the city that took weeks.
The bloody slog forced a change in tactics,primarily the shifting of police and army infantry units to back up the elite counterterrorism forces,which had been tasked with both leading the fight for territory and holding ground.
Freed up to push forward without having to secure dense neighborhoods,the counterterrorism forces began making rapid gains earlier this month,backed by increased Iraqi and U.S.-led coalition airstrikes.
On Saturday,top generals visited the university while it was still contested,a show of bravado that underscores the renewed confidence of the Iraqi armed forces.
From bostonglobe:
Yet even as a punishing campaign of US-led coalition airstrikes has pushed the militants underground, Islamic State leaders continued to use Mosul as a key logistical hub for planning meetings. If recaptured by the Iraqi forces, Islamic State territory in Iraq that once stretched across a third of the country would be reduced to small pockets in the north and west that troops will likely be able to mop up relatively quickly.
At Mosul University, senior commanders said that Iraqi forces have secured more than half of the campus Saturday amid stiff resistance, but clashes were ongoing into the afternoon. Iraqi forces entered the university from the southeast Friday morning and by nightfall had secured a handful of buildings, Iraqi army officers said on a tour of the university Saturday.
Thick clouds of black smoke rose from the middle of the sprawling complex Saturday morning. By afternoon, clashes had intensified with volleys of sniper and mortar fire targeting the advancing Iraqi forces. Convoys of Iraqi Humvees snaked through the campus, pausing for artillery and airstrikes to clear snipers perched within classrooms, dormitories, and behind the trees that line the campus streets.
As Iraqi forces have closed in on the Tigris river that roughly divides Mosul into eastern and western halves, their pace has quickened. Islamic State defenses in the city’s east appear to be thinning and unlike in the surrounding neighborhoods, Iraqi officers said they believe Mosul university and recently retaken government buildings are largely empty of civilians — allowing them to use air power more liberally. Medics in a small field hospital in eastern Mosul said civilian casualties have dropped significantly.