IRAQ: Iraqi Troops Recapture Mosul University From Islamic State

Iraqi forces have ousted Islamic State militants from the Mosul University campus,the military said Sunday,a strategic victory for U.S.-backed government troops fighting to retake the extremist group's last major stronghold in the country.

The vast university sits near the Tigris River,which bisects the city,giving government forces another key position as they come close to reclaiming the entire eastern half of Mosul. Islamic State still controls the western half.

The capture of Mosul University places 85% of the eastern part of the city in government control,according to senior military commanders.

Iraqi commanders said they expect to fully control eastern Mosul within weeks,as the battle reaches it's fourth month. They expect to pause briefly to regroup before launching the fight for western Mosul,which they expect to be just as difficult and complicated as that for the eastern half.

It took just two days of combat for the forces to win back the university,compared with difficult and slow fights last month to regain smaller districts of the city that took weeks.

The bloody slog forced a change in tactics,primarily the shifting of police and army infantry units to back up the elite counterterrorism forces,which had been tasked with both leading the fight for territory and holding ground.

Freed up to push forward without having to secure dense neighborhoods,the counterterrorism forces began making rapid gains earlier this month,backed by increased Iraqi and U.S.-led coalition airstrikes.

On Saturday,top generals visited the university while it was still contested,a show of bravado that underscores the renewed confidence of the Iraqi armed forces.