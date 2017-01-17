01/17 - Tue. - Here's just how brutal Donald Trump's pre-inauguration poll numbers are, in context

(good graphs in article)

Donald Trump will take the oath of office as the most unpopular president in at least four decades, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll. Just 40 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of Trump right now. A majority — 54 percent — have an unfavorable one.

And that probably undersells just how historically unpopular our new president is right now. The only reason we can't go back further than four decades is because we simply don't have the data; polls weren't as plentiful back then.

The data we do have suggest every president but Trump has experienced an outpouring of goodwill in the two months between their election and their swearing-in. Trump just hasn't gotten it.

The favorable rating for Trump, meanwhile, is actually six points below his vote share (46 percent).

That kind of context makes clear that Trump's numbers are even more brutal than they might seem. Here's more: