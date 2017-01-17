01/17 - Tue. - CNN/ORC Poll: Confidence drops in Trump transition

Donald Trump will become president Friday with an approval rating of just 40%, according to a new CNN/ORC Poll, the lowest of any recent president and 44 points below that of President Barack Obama, the 44th president.

Despite these declines, many Americans remain confident that Trump will achieve several signature campaign promises.

impose tariffs on companies that manufacture goods in Mexico (71%)

renegotiate NAFTA (61%)

create good-paying jobs in economically challenged areas (61%).

simplify the tax code (50%)

protect sensitive electronic information from theft by foreign governments (48%)

build a wall along the border with Mexico (44%)

get Mexico to reimburse the United States for the construction of the wall(29%)

About 4-in-10 think the President-elect will be able to defeat ISIS, down from 50% who said so in November.

More broadly, less than half say Trump's priorities for the country reflect their own (46% say so), and the country is almost evenly divided on whether the policies he's proposed will move the country in the right direction or the wrong one (48% right direction, 49% wrong direction).