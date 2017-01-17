01/17 - Tue. - Keith Ellison Will Boycott Inauguration Over Trump's Insult Of Rep. John Lewis

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), a leading candidate to chair the Democratic National Committee, said Monday he would not attend the presidential inauguration in protest of President-elect Donald Trump’s comments about the civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

Ellison joins a growing number of House Democrats boycotting the inauguration. Some had decided not to attend before Trump attacked Lewis over the weekend. But the number of Democrats shunning the ceremonies has since ballooned to more than two dozen.

Ellison is scheduled to attend Democratic power broker David Brock’s gathering of party fundraisers, strategists and other leaders in Florida on Saturday. Four other DNC candidates also are to appear at the meeting, which Brock bills as an attempt to build a liberal counterweight to the Koch brothers’ political donor network, according to BuzzFeed.

Ellison had planned to attend the inauguration until Trump erupted at Lewis, said Brett Morrow, a spokesman for Ellison’s DNC campaign.

Labor Secretary Tom Perez, also a candidate for DNC chair, won’t attend the inauguration, either, according to spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa.