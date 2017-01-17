Newsvine

JustKat

About Articles: 900 Seeds: 1683 Comments: 13585 Since: Dec 2015

01/17 - Tue. -Mic's Storm the Swamp map will show you every key protest on Trump's inaugural weekend

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by JustKat View Original Article: mic.com
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:42 AM
Discuss:

Mic's Storm the Swamp 2017 map illustrates where and when key protests, disruptions and demonstrations for and against the Trump administration will take place in Washington, D.C., the week of Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.  The map includes information about who is organizing them, what issues are at stake and more.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor