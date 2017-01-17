Mic's Storm the Swamp 2017 map illustrates where and when key protests, disruptions and demonstrations for and against the Trump administration will take place in Washington, D.C., the week of Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. The map includes information about who is organizing them, what issues are at stake and more.
01/17 - Tue. -Mic's Storm the Swamp map will show you every key protest on Trump's inaugural weekend
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:42 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment