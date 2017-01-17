01/17 - Tue. - The Inaugural Challenge

Presidential inaugurations, at their best, capture and dramatize a special uplifting moment in the life of the nation. Donald Trump hopes to reach this standard when he takes the oath of office Friday, and it will be an enormous challenge.

Trump is not a gifted orator. Throughout his long business career and during his presidential campaign, he used his addresses to stir up resentment and anger among his followers rather than send a message of conciliation and healing.

Noting Trump's failure to recruit top-line celebrities to entertain at his swearing-in celebrations, Trump inauguration planner Tom Barrack tried to put a positive face on the scorn that many show-business figures feel toward Trump. "So what we've done," Barrack told reporters recently, "instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers, is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place. It's much more poetic cadence than having a circus-like celebration that's a coronation. That's the way this president-elect wanted it. I think it will be contributive. It will be beautiful. The cadence of it is going to be, 'Let me get back to work.'"

Beyond his confusing reference to "soft sensuality," Barrack said Trump has told him, "The campaign is over, I am now president for all the people. I want you to build a bridge and tie them back in. I [want] to heal the wounds and I want to get back to work on Saturday morning," the day after the swearing-in.

Barrack said show-biz luminaries aren't essential to the success of Trump's presidential debut. Reflecting the overwhelming confidence of his boss, Barrack argued that the inauguration will succeed because it will revolve around "the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the president-elect."