U.K. - Britain's May promises clean break from Europe in Brexit speech

May was a reluctant backer of “remain,” but in the months since the vote she has done little to disappoint ardent Brexiteers. She has stressed that British voters want tighter control over immigration, and her words Tuesday suggested that will be her priority in the breakup talks — even at the expense of economic pain from losing membership in the single market and customs union.

The speech, long anticipated and rich with detail, was celebrated by Brexit advocates as an endorsement of their most fervent hopes for a full-scale liberation from the dictates of E.U. headquarters in Brussels. E.U. advocates countered that May was steering the country toward a potentially calamitous breakup, leaving Britain with the Donald Trump-led United States as a partner but with few true friends in Europe.

There was no immediate reaction from the incoming American president, who set alarm bells ringing across Europe just a day earlier by signaling he was indifferent to the future of the European Union — and expected more countries to follow Britain’s path out.

Whether that prediction proves accurate could hinge on whether May succeeds or fails in charting a new course — one she said would be independent of E.U. rules on immigration, trade and justice.

Former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, a Trump ally, tweeted after the speech that May “is now using the phrases and words that I’ve been mocked for using for years. Real progress.”

But Tim Farron, leader of the pro-E.U. Liberal Democrats, told the BBC that May was careening toward a destructive Brexit that would harm the country’s self-interest. “This is a theft of democracy, a presumption that the 51.9 percent of people who voted to leave meant the most extreme version of Brexit available,” he said.

Farron’s ally, former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, said May was effectively “siding with Donald Trump and against [German Chancellor] Angela Merkel” and thereby “virtually guaranteeing that acrimony rather than compromise will prevail.”

Trump, who backed Brexit, also expressed enthusiasm for a free-trade deal between the United States and Britain. Such a deal would be possible only if Britain leaves the customs union.

May welcomed those remarks, saying Tuesday that “Britain is not at the back of the queue for a trade deal with the United States, the world’s biggest economy, but front of the line.”

The comment referenced President Obama’s intervention in British politics last spring, when he urged Britons to say no to Brexit and insisted that the U.K. would have to wait its turn before negotiating an agreement with the United States should it leave the E.U.