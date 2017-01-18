TURKEY: Syria's war creates myriad problems for Turkey

The turmoil in Syria has deepened Turkey’s political and social fault lines, brought violence to its cities and isolated it from traditional allies. Turkish troops are fighting and dying in battles with the Islamic State in Syria, and its relations with a number of countries, including the United States, are noticeably strained.

“Any efforts to address the conflict in Syria will boomerang back into Turkey’s domestic politics,” said Aaron Stein, senior resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East.

The absence of any political solution “means we’re in for more cycles of violence,” he said, adding that “Turkey has no answers” for how to solve the myriad conflicts at home or in the region.