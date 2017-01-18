01/18 - Wed. - Random Bits Caught My Eye on Twitter

Humour making the Rounds:

Nancy Youssef @nancyayoussef

Overheard at the Pentagon: "Mattis will save us. Mattis will save us. Mattis will save us. Mattis will save...."

Likelihood of Impeaching Trump:

Jeet Heer ‏@HeerJeet

Based on Rob Ford example, the most degrading possible tape of Trump could come out & he'll not sink below 30%. So: no impeachment. Remember: Trump at 30% means he has approx. 60% of GOP voters behind him. GOP can't impeach under those conditions.

Daniel Dale @ddale8

Trump on Tillerson: "He's led this charmed life. He goes into a country, takes the oil, goes into another country

Alex Leary@learyreports

Trump praises #Tillerson at D.C. dinner

Roger Stone appearing on InfoWars:

Frank Thorp V @frankthorp

Roger Stone was on InfoWars, he said he was poisoned, very ill, and it was likely polonium... Roger Stone tells Alex Jones that he's typically very healthy, takes "InfoWars supplements," hasn't been to the doctor since he was a child. Alex Jones ends segment where Roger Stone says he was poisoned: "The media is going to have a hard time ignoring this! They didn't get him!"

Trump and Putin:

Laura Rozen @lrozen

Putin, with his continued, conspicuous campaign to boost Trump, knows what he's doing: further undermining Trump's legitimacy, says Hayden

Jeet Heer ‏@HeerJeet

This was my takeaway from Putin's press conference as well -- Putin was denying story at length & colorfully to keep it in the news.

Julia Ioffe @juliaioffe