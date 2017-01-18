Newsvine

01/18 - Wed. - Random Bits Caught My Eye on Twitter

By JustKat
Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:01 PM
Humour making the Rounds:

Nancy Youssef @nancyayoussef

Overheard at the Pentagon: "Mattis will save us. Mattis will save us. Mattis will save us. Mattis will save...."

Likelihood of Impeaching Trump:

Jeet Heer ‏@HeerJeet

Based on Rob Ford example, the most degrading possible tape of Trump could come out & he'll not sink below 30%. So: no impeachment.

Remember: Trump at 30% means he has approx. 60% of GOP voters behind him. GOP can't impeach under those conditions.

Daniel Dale @ddale8

Trump on Tillerson: "He's led this charmed life. He goes into a country, takes the oil, goes into another country

Article Photo

Alex Leary@learyreports
Trump praises #Tillerson at D.C. dinner

Roger Stone appearing on InfoWars:

Frank Thorp V  @frankthorp

Roger Stone was on InfoWars, he said he was poisoned, very ill, and it was likely polonium...

Roger Stone tells Alex Jones that he's typically very healthy, takes "InfoWars supplements," hasn't been to the doctor since he was a child.

Alex Jones ends segment where Roger Stone says he was poisoned: "The media is going to have a hard time ignoring this! They didn't get him!"

Trump and Putin:

Article Photo

Laura Rozen  @lrozen

Putin, with his continued, conspicuous campaign to boost Trump, knows what he's doing: further undermining Trump's legitimacy, says Hayden

Jeet Heer ‏@HeerJeet  

This was my takeaway from Putin's press conference as well -- Putin was denying story at length & colorfully to keep it in the news.

Julia Ioffe @juliaioffe

Putin's spokesman says that even if Trump lifts sanctions, Russia may not want to talk nuclear disarmament.

