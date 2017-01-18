SYRIA: US backs Turkish offensive with airstrikes around al-Bab

Air Force Col. John Dorrian said four airstrikes carried out on Tuesday near the IS-held town of al-Bab hit IS construction equipment and tactical vehicles, including an armored personnel carrier. US forces are likely to remain active in and around al-Bab in the coming days, Dorrian said. He called Tuesday’s operation “in our mutual interest.”

The move follows repeated appeals from Turkey for the United States to help Turkish troops and their rebel proxies to capture al-Bab. The operation, which is in its third month, has encountered fierce resistance from the jihadis, with dozens of Turkish soldiers and many more rebels killed in the fight.

Washington’s reluctance to carry out strikes prompted angry statements from Turkey’s leaders, who accused the United States of siding with “terrorists” and hinted that it could even block coalition access to the Incirlik Air Base, which is critical to the anti-IS effort.

The row over al-Bab reflects the extent of the mutual distrust gripping the two NATO allies, a conflict Russia has been zealously exploiting. The semi-official Anatolian news agency reported today that Russian and Turkish forces had carried out their first joint operation against IS in Syria, hitting 36 jihadi targets near al-Bab. The move follows a Jan. 12 agreement signed between Turkey and Russia allowing their respective air forces to coordinate operations in Syria.