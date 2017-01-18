01/18 - Wed. - Teary farewells as Obama aides pack up, make way for Trump

They line up near the Oval Office, down the hallway toward the Cabinet Room, with their spouses and young kids in tow. When it's their turn, the White House staffers enter for a few private moments with President Barack Obama, a photo and a farewell hug from the boss.

There's a mass exodus underway this week at the White House, as Obama and his staff pack up their offices and turn in their BlackBerrys. For some who joined Obama's team right out of college, it's the end of the only professional experience they've ever known.

The finals days of any president's administration are always bittersweet and heavy on nostalgia, as officials face the transition back to being "civilians" who will no longer have their hands on the nation's levers of power. There is added sadness for Obama staffers who, by and large, are horrified by the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

As White House press secretary Josh Earnest emerged in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on Tuesday to give his final press briefing — his 354th as press secretary, Earnest said — there were tears on the faces of some of his deputies. In the back of the room, current and former Obama staffers gathered to witness his last round of jousting with reporters.

Then they depart the building and make what for many is a jarring transition from 18-hour workdays and little personal time to unemployment. Lowentheil said that since his last day less than two weeks ago, he'd read three novels, slept 10-12 hours a night and, for the first time in years, didn't set a morning alarm.

Emails announcing a staffer's last day stream in at a faster and faster pace as Jan. 20 approaches. They share with colleagues a personal email address and cell phone number, a thank you and maybe a brief reflection on their time at the center of it all.