01/19 - Thur. - CNN/ORC Poll shows last-minute love for Obamacare

The incoming Trump administration and the Republican Congress that will accompany it have called repealing Obamacare a top priority, and health care generally has risen in priority in the eyes of Americans. In the new poll, 14% cited health care as the most important issue facing the country, up sharply from the 3% who cited it last fall in a similar question about the most important issue in the presidential campaign.

Americans see repeal-and-replace as more likely to happen than any other Trump campaign promise tested in the poll, with 82% saying they think it's at least somewhat likely. Fewer think Trump is likely to follow through with another health care related promise, reducing prescription drug costs, 52% see that as likely to occur.

Considering the process for repeal, a majority would prefer the GOP to repeal parts of the law only if replacements can be enacted at the same time (55%), including majorities of Republicans (58%) and independents (61%) and a plurality of Democrats (45%).

Fewer overall say they ought to repeal parts of the law as they can, regardless of their ability to replace those pieces (21%) and another 1-in-5 (22%) say they'd prefer the Republicans to abandon their plans to repeal the law entirely.