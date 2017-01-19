01/18 - Thur. - Lofty Goals but Vague Details From Health Dept. Nominee

Representative Tom Price, the man President-elect Donald J. Trump has chosen to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, promised on Wednesday to make sure people do not “fall through the cracks” if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, and set a goal to increase the number of people with health insurance.

But at a hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Mr. Price provided only vague reassurance to members of both parties who pressed him for specific policies.

In a typical response, he said that patients should have “access to the kind of coverage that they want,” rather than having it dictated to them by the government.

Without mandating coverage of specific benefits, Mr. Price said, the Trump administration could “make certain that individuals had the care and the kind of coverage that they needed for whatever diagnosis would befall them.”

He said the administration could put in place “a different construct” that “would allow for every single person to gain access to the coverage that they want and have nobody fall through the cracks.”

He did not say how the Trump team would guarantee such protection.

The Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday that the number of uninsured Americans could increase by 18 million in one year if Congress repealed major parts of the health care law while leaving others.