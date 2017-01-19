01/19 - Thur. - Caught my Eye

Trump''s Inauguration:
Kanye wasn’t asked to perform for any portion of Trump’s inauguration, according to inauguration committee chairman Tom Barrack, because “it’s not the venue” for Kanye. “He’s been great. He considers himself a friend of the president-elect,” Barrack said of the rap icon.
“The venue we have for entertainment is filled out,” Barrack said. “It’s going to be typically and traditionally American. - Think Progress
Rick Perry As Energy Dept. Head:
Obama appoints two physicists, one a nobelist. Trump appoints someone who doesn't know DoE's function, and admits it
What disturbs me most about this story is that Perry breezily vowed to shutter DoE in '12 w/o any idea what it does.
Reminder on Flint:
My hometown - Today marks 1,000 days since Flint had clean drinking water
Obama and the Press:
Obama's praise for the necessity of the media is nice. But, worth remembering his administration hasn't been a fount of transparency.