01/19 - Thur. - Caught my Eye

By JustKat
Thu Jan 19, 2017 2:47 PM
Trump''s Inauguration:

There is this - *facepalm*

Kanye wasn’t asked to perform for any portion of Trump’s inauguration, according to inauguration committee chairman Tom Barrack, because “it’s not the venue” for Kanye. “He’s been great. He considers himself a friend of the president-elect,” Barrack said of the rap icon.

“The venue we have for entertainment is filled out,” Barrack said. “It’s going to be typically and traditionally American. - Think Progress

Rick Perry As Energy Dept. Head:

Article Photo

 Danny Franklin  @DannyFranklin0

Obama appoints two physicists, one a nobelist. Trump appoints someone who doesn't know DoE's function, and admits it 

Amy Sullivan ‏@sullivanamy 

What disturbs me most about this story is that Perry breezily vowed to shutter DoE in '12 w/o any idea what it does.

Reminder on Flint:

Sam Webb ‏@SamWebb77 

My hometown - Today marks 1,000 days since Flint had clean drinking water

Obama and the Press:

Chris Cillizza ‏@TheFix 

Obama's praise for the necessity of the media is nice. But, worth remembering his administration hasn't been a fount of transparency.

 

In these nations:

